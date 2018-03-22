Cintas Named Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Cintas Corporation has been named the inaugural recipient of the Evoqua Water Sustainability Award.

Cintas, a supplier of uniforms and apparel to the cruise industry, is said to save up to 599 million gallons of water through its company-wide systems. The company’s industrial laundry equipment is also capable of generating up to 20 percent in water savings. In addition to minimizing its water consumption, several of its facilities also feature enhanced wastewater treatment facilities, as well as enhanced water re-use efforts.

The award coincides with World Water Day, March 22, kicking off a week-long celebration.

Evoqua Water Technologies nominated companies from among its 38,000-customer base for their sustainability, efforts to treat, re-use and conserve water. The company is a provider of water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies.

Cintas is a provider of a wide range of products, including apparel and uniforms, in addition to floor care, rest room supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training.

(Photo: James Dawe from Cintas accepting the award from Evoqua CEO Ron Keating at the NYSE.)