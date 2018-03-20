SkySea Shutdown Sparks Ship Transfer Shuffle

With the SkySea Cruise Line brand coming to an end later this year, a number of fleet changes will follow the news that the 1,814-guest Golden Era will be sold to Marella Cruises.

The Golden Era is expected to transfer to Marella by December, and will take the place of the 1,912-passenger Mein Schiff 2, which was poised to move to Marella in spring 2019.

The Mein Schiff 2 will now stay in the TUI Cruises fleet "for the time being."

"The demand for cruises in German-speaking countries continues to be high and the Mein Schiff 2 is extremely popular with our guests. We are therefore very pleased that it will remain our core until April 2022," said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

It was not announced whether TUI will change the name of its 2019 newbuild, tentatively named Mein Schiff 2.