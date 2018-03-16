Western Australia Promotes Expedition Cruising

Tourism Western Australia has launched its expedition cruise line collective, Kimberley Expedition Cruising, introducing one of the world’s last true wilderness areas, the Kimberley region in Australia’s North West.

In partnership with Down Under Answers, Qantas Vacations and Southern World, nine cruise operators are represented in one brochure to showcase expedition cruise travel in the Kimberley.

Western Australia’s immersive Kimberley region sprawls across the top of the State, where dry and wet seasons characterize the landscape, according to a statement.

The best time to visit is in the dry season between April and October, when the skies are blue, the sun shines and temperatures range from 82 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit.

The collective includes:

APT Kimberley Cruises

Coral Expeditions

Kimberley Pearl Charters

Kimberley Quest

Ocean Dream Charters

Ponant

Silversea Expeditions

The Great Escape Charter Company

True North Adventure Cruises

Pre and Post Cruise Travel