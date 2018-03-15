Royal Caribbean to Build Huge Waterpark at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International has announced first details of the new Perfect Day Island Collection, a series of private island destinations around the world. The bigger news, however, is the construction of a huge new waterpark in CocoCay, Bahamas. Among other features will be the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, the company said, as well as a helium balloon, with rides available.

“At Royal Caribbean, it’s not just about the hardware. It’s true that our new ships are technological and engineering marvels in their own right, and offer a multitude of unexpected experiences. Our destinations are an equally important part of the cruise vacation,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are introducing Perfect Day Island Collection to ensure that we deliver the most memorable vacation for adventure seekers on land, as well as on board our ships.”

Completion is scheduled for late 2019, the company said.

The Thrill Waterpark will lie at the heart of Perfect Day at CocoCay, with 13 slides – the most slides found in any waterpark in the Caribbean – as well as the Caribbean’s largest wave pool and a kid-friendly obstacle course pool.

Key features of Thrill Waterpark will include:

Daredevil’s Tower – Guests will push their limits on seven exhilarating slides, including twin Dueling Demons drop slides and the duo of Manta Raycers; the high-speed, fully vertical Screeching Serpent; the coiling Green Mamba; and the 135-foot-tall Daredevil’s Peak – the tallest waterslide in North America.

Family Tower – Adventurous squads will share the thrill with six multi-rider slides, including The Twister, a winding tube slide for two sharing a raft; The Slingshot, a zero-gravity slide for four; and the four-lane Splash Speedway racing slides.

Adventure seekers of all ages can also ride the tide at the largest wave pool in the Caribbean, and leave their cares on land as they soar above Perfect Day at CocoCay on a 1,600-foot zip line – ending with the only splash water landing in the region.