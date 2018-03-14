Norwegian Bliss Begins Conveyance

The Norwegian Bliss departed Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, last night for her conveyance along the Ems River, and is arriving to Eemshaven, Netherlands, on Wednesday, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Today marks another historical moment for Norwegian Bliss, the most highly anticipated ship of the Norwegian Breakaway Plus class, the most successful class of our company’s history” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “When she arrives into Seattle in June, guests will be excited to experience many new first-at-sea activities, including the largest two-level race track at sea, new dining experiences, such as Q Texas Smokehouse and Coco’s a chocolate and treat shop, the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Show Jersey Boys and much more for guests to explore.”

Measuring 994 feet long, 136 feet wide, and at a gross registered tonnage of 168,028, she embarked on her journey down the Ems River and up to the North Sea in reverse, making the narrow passage through Meyer Werft’s sea lock, with less than four feet clearance.

This very careful maneuver took about two hours at a speed of only 0.2 knots, the company said.

The navigation crew included a team of experienced Ems River pilots, navigation officers, the yard captain and the local German waterway authorities.

After passing through the sea lock, the Norwegian Bliss continued along the river stern first,.

Her journey to Eemshaven included cruising through the narrow passages of the Friesenbrücke Bridge in Weener; Jann Berghaus Bridge in Leer; and Ems-Barrier in Gandersum.

When she arrives to Eemshaven, she will take on additional provisions and crew members, before heading toward the North Sea for technical and nautical sea trials. This will be one of the final phases, before Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery on April 19, 2018 in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Photos: Heiner Lohmann