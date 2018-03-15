Rapunzel's Royal Table Dinner Launched on Disney Magic

Following a scheduled drydocking in the Bahamas, the Disney Magic is back in service with a number of new additions, including Rapunzel's Royal Table Dinner.

Disney announced that guests will step inside a regal ballroom in the royal castle, lit by glowing wish lanterns and adorned with colorful drawings that reflect Rapunzel’s artistic talents.

"Here, the King and Queen of Corona invite everyone to take part in a festive celebration of Rapunzel’s birthday and the anniversary of her return to the kingdom," the company said.

Throughout dinner, guests are treated to live entertainment, including spirited singing and dancing led by the maître d’, a band of musicians, the Snuggly Duckling Thugs and Princess Rapunzel.

There are also themed menus, special activities and a lively parade to cap off the evening in Corona.