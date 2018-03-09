Fred. Olsen Releases 2019-2020 Deployment

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced its four-ship fleet will visit 219 destinations in 75 countries around the globe, covering 79 areas of scenic cruising as part of its 2019-2020 deployment.

Complementing the UK departure ports of Dover, Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth), there is an expanded program of exotic fly-cruises, the company said.

Mike Rodwell, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“Based on the extensive knowledge of our team, thorough research and valued feedback from our guests, this new set of itineraries features some of the world’s best destinations and experiences, all available from the UK or fly-cruising to exotic locations around the globe.

“Our four smaller, friendlier ships have all benefitted from extensive refits as part of our multi-million Pound improvements. These have delivered more restaurants, refreshed guest rooms, enhanced lounges and refurbished public areas, making the entire experience on board more enjoyable.

“Ready for adventures to come, our upgraded fleet – sailing our award-winning itineraries – will ensure that we will continue to stand out from the crowd, offering an unrivalled cruise holiday.”

Fred. Olsen’s new ocean cruise program will include the following 13 maiden calls:

Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece / Alotau, Papua New Guinea / Ambon, Maluku, Indonesia / Broome, Australia / Ermoupoli, Syros, Greece / Galway, Ireland / La Romana, Dominican Republic / Lembar, Lombok, Indonesia / Patras, Greece / Penneshaw, Kangaroo Island, Australia / Sabang, Weh Island, Sumatra, Indonesia / Svolvær, Lofoten, Norway / Wewak, Papua New Guinea.

Among changes are more fjords cruises, and more global exploration cruises to remote destinations, the company said. There are also more five-night teaser cruises from some five UK ports.

Highlights from the official announcement:

- Three magical ‘Mystery Cruises’, where only the Captain will know where guests are going! Boudicca will be undertaking an eight-night mystery sailing in March 2019, for adults only; Braemar a seven-night mystery itinerary in September 2019; and Balmoral an 11-night unknown adventure in September 2019, for adults only.

- More cruises to ‘Scandinavia & the Baltic’, from April to November 2019, giving guests the chance to: glide through the Stockholm archipelago; explore the grandeur of St. Petersburg’s palaces and cathedrals; enjoy the Russian ballet; walk through Tallinn old town; and take a transit of the fascinating Kiel Canal.

- Braemar’s range of ‘Closer Rivers & Waterways’ itineraries utilise the ship’s size advantage to take in some of Europe’s most scenic, tidally-restricted rivers, such as the Garonne and Garonde to Bordeaux, or the Guadalquivir to Seville.

- Black Watch’s ‘A Taste of Iceland’ cruise in June 2019, presenting the chance to watch Humpback Whales from Akureyri, to see the breath-taking Geysirs, Gullfoss and Godafoss waterfalls and visit the world-famous Blue Lagoon.

- Balmoral’s ‘Isles of Scotland in Five Nights’ short break in August 2019, featuring scenic cruising past The Needle and the Old Man of Hoy sea stacks, an overnight stay in Kirkwall, capital of the picturesque Orkney Islands, and a call into Lerwick, on the remote Shetland Islands.

- Braemar’s unforgettable transit of Greece’s Corinth Canal – one of the world’s greatest engineering feats – in Autumn 2019. The highlight of this sell-out 25-night ‘Corinth Canal & Greek Islands’ itinerary on Braemar is sailing through the spectacular canal, which narrows to less than 25 metres wide at its narrowest, lowest point. Fred. Olsen will be breaking the record for the largest ship ever to pass through it.

- Boudicca’s ‘Iconic Australia with Sydney New Year’ voyage, capturing the legendary New Year’s Eve celebrations under the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. This high point is complemented by the natural wonders of the Great Barrier Reef, along with Kangaroo Island’s native wildlife, and the cultural delights of Melbourne.

- Boudicca’s 14-night ‘Islands of Indonesia’ exotic fly-cruise in Winter 2019, from Phuket, Thailand to Bali, Indonesia. See the lush Lombok landscapes, fearsome Komodo Dragons, Bali temples and authentic rice terraces.

- There is another chance to enjoy Fred. Olsen’s ground-breaking ‘You Choose Your Cruise’ concept, this time on Black Watch from Liverpool in November 2019, taking in the highlights of Portugal and Spain. Guests will vote for the next port of call as the cruise progresses, with two choices each time, from Oporto (from Leixoes) versus Lisbon, Malaga versus Cádiz, Barcelona versus Tarragona, Palma, Mallorca versus Ibiza, Alicante versus Cartagena, and La Coruňa versus Vigo.

- In April 2020, all eyes will be on the ‘Garden Island’ of Madeira, as the Fred. Olsen ocean fleet comes together for the third time, to celebrate ‘Four Fred.s in Funchal’. This follows on from Fred. Olsen’s hugely-successful ‘Four Ships in Bergen’ event in July 2015, when the Fred. Olsen fleet first came together, and the ‘Captains in Cádiz’ celebration, which will be taking place in September 2018 in the stunning Andalusian city, to mark Fred. Olsen’s 170th anniversary.