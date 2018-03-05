Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Photos: Grand Celebration and Independence at Port Everglades

Grand Celebration and Independence of the Seas

Port Everglades played host to the Independence of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International as well as the Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line on Monday, March 5.

The Independence was in port for a turnaround ahead of a five-night Western Caribbean cruise. 

Due to high winds in Palm Beach, the Grand Celebration moved her turnaround to Port Everglades, which accommodated the vessel on short notice. The cruise line utilized buses to move passengers to and from Palm Beach, where the vessel is expected to dock again on Wednesday after a two-night Bahamas cruise.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/18657-photos-grand-celebration-and-independence-at-port-everglades.html#sigProId3febaf555b

Photos: Daniel Capella

 

