Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Spanish Ports Rocket to 9.2 Million Passenger Arrivals

MSC Seaside in Barcelona

The Ports of Spain reported a record year in 2017 with 9.2 million total passenger arrivals, helping support 26,500 local jobs, according to a prepared statement.

The group said that in the last 25 years, the number of passenger arrivals had increased from 480,000 in 1992 to the 9.2 million number reported for 2017.

The Spanish ports have banded together under the Blue Carpet motto, offering a quality experience from Barcelona to Cartagena.

Among the leaders in growth was A Coruna, which saw a 45 percent boost in passengers, with 184,000 guests reported.

The group said it expects cruise traffic to grow at a rate of 1.5 to 3 percent annually.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report