Carnival Names Chris Chiames VP and Chief Communications Officer

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that Chris Chiames has been named to the newly created role of vice president and chief communications officer (CCO), according to a statement.

Chiames reports directly to Carnival President Christine Duffy.

As CCO, Chiames serves as a key advisor to Carnival’s leadership team and is responsible for corporate reputation management, internal and external communications, issues management, executive communications and other communications that enhance the brand and reputation of Carnival Cruise Line, the company said.

“Chris is a hands-on communications leader and strategist with more than 30 years of experience in travel and tourism,” said Duffy. “With his vast experience and fresh perspective, we expect Chris will set a new standard of excellence for Carnival’s global communications function.”

Most recently, Chiames served as senior vice president of corporate communications at Sabre Corporation and prior to that was vice president of corporate affairs at Orbitz Worldwide. He previously held government relations and communications positions for Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. airlines, which led to more than 15 years of work in the airline industry, including communications leadership positions for both American Airlines and US Airways. Chiames began his career in Washington, DC as press secretary to then-U.S. Congressman Tony Coelho (D-California).

“It’s an exciting time to join the Carnival team as the company brings fun to more than five million guests each year,” said Chiames. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to create a world-class communications function that supports the overall business as Carnival continues to grow.”

Chiames earned his undergraduate degree in journalism from Fresno State University. He also holds a master of public administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.