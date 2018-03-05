MSC Opens Sales for Grandiosa

MSC Cruises announced today that sales for MSC Grandiosa are now open as the vessel will spend her inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean.

Sales for MSC Grandiosa will open for an initial two-week period exclusively for members of the MSC Voyagers Club, the loyalty rewards program for MSC guests.

For all other guests, sales will open on March 19, the company said.

Gianni Onorato, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Cruises, commented: “At launch, MSC Grandiosa will be the fifth brand-new MSC Cruises ship to have joined our fleet in only two and a half years. She represents the further evolution of the already highly-successful Meraviglia prototype, first introduced only nine months ago. As such, she will also bring even more choices to MSC Cruises guests and other holiday-makers wanting to experience the ever-so-popular Mediterranean region on board one of the most highly-innovative MSC Cruises classes of ships that will welcome guests the region in the Winter 2019/2020.”

The ship will offer a seven night sailing calling in Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille, with its first cruise sailing from Genoa on November 16, 2019.

Among new features, the ship will introduce two new shows from Cirque du Soleil at Sea, created exclusively for MSC Grandiosa guests, the company said.

The ship will also have a larger Mediterranean-style promenade, a feature unique to the Meraviglia and Meraviglia-plus prototypes.

Onorato noted: “She will become not only the “richest in features” in the MSC Cruises’ fleet to-date but also be fitted with ground-breaking environmental technology at sea. She will in fact feature the latest and most advanced hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems, SCR-Catalysts, state-of-the-art waste management and recycling capabilities, emission-reducing energy and heat recovery systems, and highly advanced wastewater treatment. All of this, in a ship that has been designed for all seasons and is able to call in most of the world’s international cruise ports.”