Princess Celebrates Premiere of The Secret Silk

Princess Cruises celebrated the premiere of “The Secret Silk,” the newest offering from it’s partnership with Stephen Schwartz, the Oscar-, Grammy- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Wicked,” “Godspell,” and “Pippin," the company said, in a statement.

Joining Schwartz aboard Royal Princess for the premiere aboard last week was the Tony Award nominated director/creator John Tartaglia (“Avenue Q,” “Shrek”).

Princess said, in a statement, that The Secret Silk is a story of an Asian folkloric tale with a contemporary spin, featuring inspired performances through the use of music, dance, puppetry and special effects.

Overseeing the creative development of four entertainment shows for Princess, Schwartz brings together a team of Broadway talent to support the productions through direction and design. “The Secret Silk” is created and directed by Tartaglia and in addition to Royal Princess, will be rolled out on Island Princess for the 2018 summer Alaska season, and Diamond Princess in winter 2018.

April 22, 2018
