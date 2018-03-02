Amadea Opens Cruise Season in Vladivostok

Vladivostok saw its cruise season officially start as the Amadea called in the Russian port on February 26 with more than 500 passengers aboard, according to a statement.

Guests were greeted with a traditional welcome ceremony, organized by Vladivostok Sea Terminal, LLC, including vocal and dance performances from the Far Eastern State Technical Fisheries University.

There were free city maps, guidebooks and guides available to help, provided by Tourist Information Center of Primorsky Region.

In addition to that, the local souvenir market with some traditional Russian souvenirs was organized for guests disembarking the ship.

Other calls scheduled this year, include first-time visits from the MSC Splendida, Costa Fortuna and Costa Serena.

A local plan is also in the works to establish a local cruise line to operate itineraries to other destinations in the Russian Far East.

In addition, the Vladivostok Port Authority is preparing to dredge the area near its cruise berth to help accommodate potential calls from even bigger ships in the region.