Norwegian Announces Secondary Public Offering

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today the launch of a secondary public offering of 19,500,000 of its ordinary shares by certain funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Star NCLC Holdings pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement.

Norwegian will not sell any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

April 22, 2018
