Aurora Selects CMI Leisure for Management on New Greg Mortimer

Aurora Expeditions has announced an agreement with CMI Leisure to provide ship management on the new Greg Mortimer, which enters service in 2019.

The agreement includes including staffing, food and beverage, housekeeping, purchasing and logistics.

Robert Halfpenny, Managing Director of Aurora Expeditions, announced the deal, and commented: “We knew that our new, high-performance expedition ship needed high-performance service-delivery as well. Given our rigorous standards, CMI Leisure’s reputation for delivering excellence while operating in the challenging small-ship expedition environment made them a natural choice.”

Noting Aurora’s desire to deliver as much comfort as possible, given the challenges of the region, Halfpenny continued: “CMI Leisure’s unique concepts, including al fresco dining, are a perfect match for the innovations aboard our Infinity-class vessel.”

CMI has established itself as a leader in providing management services for small ship and expedition brands.

Dietmar Wertanzl, President & CEO of CMI Leisure, said: "Given our successful relationship on the Polar Pioneer, we are happy to see Aurora’s growth and continued success, and honored to be a part of bringing this amazing new vessel to market. Aurora and CMI Leisure are two companies which are passionate about quality experiences in the expedition segment. Aurora continues to pioneer cutting-edge experiences, which inspire us to find creative solutions - even in a category and regions where we have years of experience and expertise.”

The new 160-passenger expedition vessel is one of four being built by SunStone Ships in China.