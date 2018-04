25 New Luxury Ships On Order

An unprecedented 25 new luxury ships will enter service between 2018 and 2023, representing capacity growth of 66.6 percent, and seeing the luxury fleet grow to 65 ships, according to the 2018 Luxury Market Report from Cruise Industry News.

A look at the new luxury fleet:

2018:

Seabourn Ovation | 604 Passengers | 40,350 Tons

Ponant Le Lapérouse | 180 Passengers | 10,000 Tons

Viking Orion | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons

Ponant Le Champlain | 180 Passengers | 10,000 Tons

Scenic Eclipse | 228 Passengers | 16,500 Tons

2019:

Viking Jupiter | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons

Hanseatic Nature | 230 Passengers | 16,100 Tons

Ritz Carlton Newbuild | 298 Passengers | 25,000 Tons

Hanseatic Inspiration | 230 Passengers | 16,100 Tons

Ponant Le Bougainville | 180 Passengers | 10,000 Tons

Ponant Le Dumont-d´Urville | 180 Passengers | 10,000 Tons

2020:

Regent Seven Seas Splendor | 738 Passengers | 54,000 Tons

Silver Moon | 596 Passengers | 40,700 Tons

Crystal Endeavor | 200 Passengers | 20,000 Tons

Scenic Eclipse II | 228 Passengers | 16,500 Tons

2021:

Ritz Carlton Newbuild | 298 Passengers | 25,000 Tons

Ponant Icebreaker | 270 Passengers | 30,000 Tons

Crystal Expedition Newbuild | 200 Passengers | 20,000 Tons

Viking Ocean Newbuild | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons

2022:

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild | 298 Passengers | 25,000 Tons

Crystal Ocean Newbuild | 1,000 Passengers | 117,000 Tons

Crystal Expedition Newbuild | 200 Passengers | 20,000 Tons

Viking Ocean Newbuild | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons

Viking Ocean Newbuild | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons

2023:

Viking Ocean Newbuild | 930 Passengers | 47,000 Tons