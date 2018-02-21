P&O Aurora To Go Adults Only

P&O Aurora

P&O Cruises has announced that Aurora will return from its March 2019 refit as an adult-only ship, citing guest feedback and extensive research. 

From April 8, 2019, Aurora will join Arcadia and Oriana as a ship exclusively for adults, offering a relaxed way of life, stylish surroundings and a variety of bars and lounges, the company said.

P&O Cruises senior vice president Paul Ludlow said: “All our ships have the signature elements of dining, service and great destinations. However, P&O Cruises is all about choice, whether our guests want the fantastic range of activities and children’s clubs on our family-friendly ships or prefer the peace and serenity of our adult-only ships. With Aurora becoming a ship exclusively for adults, we are offering our guests even more choice which means they can choose the holiday experience that is absolutely the right one for them.”

