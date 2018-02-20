Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Iceland ProCruises Extends Contract on Ocean Diamond, Eyes Second Ship

Ocean Diamond

Iceland ProCruises has announced at extension of its charter contract with the Ocean Diamond through 2022.

Bookings numbers have increased by 20 percent annually since the launch in 2014, the company said.

The 2018 season has already started strong with three Iceland Circumnavigations fully booked. Due to demand, the company has also extended the season by one month, now starting operations in April.

The growing interest from the North American market has also prompted the two managing directors Gudmundur Kjartansson and Ann-Cathrin Bröcker to look for a second ship to add to the fleet.

The second ship would travel around Iceland on the opposite route.

"The unique Iceland Circumnavigation is very popular with travelers, travel agents and tour planners. We would like to increase the capacity with another ship and adapt ourselves even better to our markets, " said Bröcker.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report