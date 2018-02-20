Iceland ProCruises Extends Contract on Ocean Diamond, Eyes Second Ship

Iceland ProCruises has announced at extension of its charter contract with the Ocean Diamond through 2022.

Bookings numbers have increased by 20 percent annually since the launch in 2014, the company said.

The 2018 season has already started strong with three Iceland Circumnavigations fully booked. Due to demand, the company has also extended the season by one month, now starting operations in April.

The growing interest from the North American market has also prompted the two managing directors Gudmundur Kjartansson and Ann-Cathrin Bröcker to look for a second ship to add to the fleet.

The second ship would travel around Iceland on the opposite route.

"The unique Iceland Circumnavigation is very popular with travelers, travel agents and tour planners. We would like to increase the capacity with another ship and adapt ourselves even better to our markets, " said Bröcker.