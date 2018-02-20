Celestyal Names Beasley as Manager, Contact Center and Business Intelligence

Celestyal Cruises has named David Beasley as manager, contact center and business intelligence, North America, reporting to Leslie Peden, president, Celestyal Cruises.

The call center will report to Beasley, as will all administrative and group functions. Beasley’s tenure began on February 12, 2018, according to the company.

Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Beasley served as manager, commercial and operational support at Wendy Wu Tours, Inc. (Wendy Wu), where he led the operations and reservations team, as well as commercial and pricing strategy.

Some of Beasley’s other responsibilities at Wendy Wu included accounts payable, U.S. office credit control, agency commission payments, and the planning, monitoring and re-forecast of the company’s operational budgets. He successfully launched a new reservations system in 2012 in the Wendy Wu New York office and developed a new quote conversion database, ultimately improving lead management, conversion and quality client documentation output.

“We’re delighted to have David join our growing North American team,” said Leslie Peden, president, Celestyal Cruises. “His appointment is key to the next phase of enhancing trade partner support, as well as distribution growth. David’s experience and commercial acumen will introduce a new level of business intelligence, which will dovetail with the introduction of enhanced business insight systems. I’m confident David will make a significant contribution to our trade-friendly North American growth strategy.”