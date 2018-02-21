Coral Expeditions Launches Brochure for Unique Sailings

Coral Expeditions has released a new brochure for its 2019 Kimberley and Cape York & Arnhem Land sailings with the inclusion of their latest fleet addition, the Coral Adventurer.

The new look brochure, with fresh photography and layout, introduces the company’s expedition leaders and guest lecturers and other details.

View the new brochure here.

This will be the first time the company’s newbuild and fourth vessel, the Coral Adventurer, will cruise the remote areas of Northern Australia, showcasing its expedition capabilities.

The ship, holding 120 passengers, is backed by over 35 years of knowledge and passion for expedition cruising and is built with the latest shipbuilding technology, the company said.

Guests will have a true immersive experience onboard with access to the observation lounge located in the bridge (a Coral Expeditions trademark) to watch the navigation activity.

The 2019 Kimberley season will mark 23 years of expedition cruising in this region for the company, having pioneered the Kimberley region since 1996. For the past 10 years, Coral have operated two ships for an extended six-month season in the Kimberley, taking over 25,000 guests through the region. As Australian flagged ships, Coral has a unique advantage in that their ships can operate within the Kimberley without any restrictions.