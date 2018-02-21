Regents Adds More Cuba Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is adding more visits to the Caribbean island on two itineraries in 2019 and 2020, according to a statement.

The Seven Seas Mariner will offer the line’s first immersive Cuba itinerary on her October 15, 2019 voyage, calling on Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba, providing guests more opportunities to engage in group, people-to-people activities intended to enhance contact with the Cuban people, and to immerse in the island’s culture.

Havana is also being added into Seven Seas Navigator’s April 25, 2020 voyage.

“We are proud to have been the first North American luxury line to call on Cuba and are delighted to offer more opportunities for travelers to visit such a historic and culture-rich destination,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “On these eight future sailings that visit Cuba, guests will be treated to informative presentations from experts and scholars, as well as enjoy our distinctive, highly personalized service from every member of our exceptional staff and crew.”

The Seven Seas Mariner’s October 10, 2018 voyage, will call again on Havana on its trans-Panama Canal voyage to the South Pacific, while the ship’s new October 15, 2019 voyage will offer three Cuban ports. Caribbean itineraries that also visit Havana are Seven Seas Navigator’s November 11, 2018 and April 25, 2020 voyages; and Seven Seas Voyager’s December 6 and 16, 2018, February 6, and March 5, 2019 voyages.