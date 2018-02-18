Symphony of the Seas Completes 80-Hour Sea Trial Run

The first set of sea trials for Royal Caribbean International’s new Symphony of the Seas is complete, according to STX France.

The shipyard said the huge ship completed the 80-hour trial run, which included 1,000 nautical miles of sailing, between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.

The sea trial was a bit delayed due to poor weather conditions that pushed back the previously scheduled run in January.

STX said all almost all key systems were tested in the single sea trial, with a second test scheduled prior to a late March delivery to finalize the ship’s nautical performance parameters.