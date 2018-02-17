Roald Amundsen Launched in Norway

Hurtigruten's new MS Roald Amundsen was launched at Kleven shipyard in Ulsteinvik, Norway in a ceremony on Saturday.

It will be the first cruise ship equipped with battery power, enabling short, silent sailing periods.

The ship touched the water for the first time, ahead of her final outfitting. Delivery is scheduled for August, and it is the first of two new ships the company will get in the next two years. For 2018-2019, the 530-passenger hybrid ship will sail in Antarctica.

Photos:



Photos: Oclin/Hurtigruten

Video:

Video: Hurtigruten Ship News