Disney: Magic and Wonder Explore

Disney Cruise Line will make maiden calls to Bermuda and Quebec City this fall with the 1998-built Disney Magic. Sailing five nights from New York, the Magic will offer guests two full days in Bermuda, while one six-night sailing will see the ship stay for three days.

The company is also opening up its Canada/New England program, sailing two September cruises from New York with calls in Saguenay and Baie-Comeau, and overnighting in Quebec City.

Before the company’s expanded fall deployment, the Magic will be in Europe this summer, heading to Barcelona from Miami on a 13-night crossing with calls in the Azores, Lisbon, Cadiz, Malaga and Ibiza.

After her Western Mediterranean program, its north for the Magic, sailing in July from Barcelona to Dover on a week-long repositioning cruise. August is spent exploring the Baltic capitals and Norwegian fjords before a northerly trans-Atlantic crossing to New York, with the ship arriving on Sept. 20 for her new fall deployments. Winter is spent out of PortMiami on a four- and five-night cruise program.

On the West Coast, the Wonder will be in San Diego, sailing to Baja and the Mexican Riviera before repositioning to Galveston for November and December, extending into early January before a short program from San Juan.

It’s from San Juan that the Wonder is able to offer a mixed set of itineraries, venturing into the Southern Caribbean with transit stops including Aruba, Curacao and Barbados.

A 14-night Panama Canal transit leaves on Feb. 24, 2019, as the Wonder repositions for an early and expanded program out of San Diego, offering two months of sailings from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera.

Two-night weekend cruises are a teaser experience with a call to Ensenada, while four- and five-night cruises add a call in Cabo, and week-long cruises call in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan ahead of the ship’s 2019 Alaska season.

The line’s Dream and Fantasy continue their Florida-based program, with the Dream sailing short cruises and the Fantasy offering longer, alternating Caribbean itineraries.