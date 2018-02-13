Oceanwide Expeditions Expands Partnership with Resco

Oceanwide Expeditions is expanding its partnership with Rescompany Systems to now include onboard point of sale and property management systems technology, according to a prepared statement.

The expedition cruise line already utilizes Resco's central reservations and customer relationship management systems, as well as the Resco Web API to handle online bookings.

"Since 2013 we have been impeccably served by the inherent functionality of Resco's technology itself, as well as by the company's commitment to excellence in personalised project management and technical support," said Michel van Gessel, CEO of Oceanwide Expeditions. "Integrating Resco's on-board management components is the logical next step, and we're looking forward to continuing a successful partnership in this expanded capacity."

With Oceanwide, Resco now has 140 cruise vessels using its property management and point of sale systems.

Added Resco Managing Director Peter Winqvist, "Our software has been specifically engineered with flexibility and scalability in mind, allowing us to hone customisable solutions depending on the size, scope, and specific needs of each client. By broadening our partnership with Oceanwide Expeditions to include on-board management solutions, we'll be able to provide 360° customer insights across each facet of the Resco platform."