Another New Ship as TUI Set to Order Mein Schiff 7

TUI Cruises is set to make another new ship order official with Meyer Turku, as the Mein Schiff 7 will be delivered in 2023, according to reports in German media, which were confirmed by a spokesperson from the cruise brand.

The ship is said to be a sister to the new Mein Schiff 1, meaning it would have capacity for 2,900 guests at 110,000 tons.

The new pair of Mein Schiff 1 and 2 vessels are being built at Meyer Turku at a cost of $625 million each, with deliveries in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

TUI is expected to report earnings on Tuesday morning.

Update: Meyer Turku has released the following statement:

TUI Cruises and Meyer Turku have agreed to build a Mein Schiff 7 with delivery in 2023, which is based on the design of New Mein Schiff 1 & 2. The agreement is still subject to financing, which is now being worked on with the banks and Finnvera.

”We are very thankful that TUI Cruises is entrusting us with building another ship to their fleet of modern and beautiful Mein Schiffs. It will bring further good work to Turku shipyard as well as the Finnish maritime cluster. This is what we are preparing for with our recruitments and investments.”, comments CEO ofMeyer Turku Jan Meyer.