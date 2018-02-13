Alteza Cruises Faces Launch Troubles

Alteza Cruises will apparently not begin cruise service from Argentina this month.

After announcing start up plans with two different ships, two different planned launch dates and a changing itinerary offering, the company has shut down its social media, disappeared from port berth bookings, and has not returned requests for additional information.

The company was originally set to start in late 2017 with regular year-round cruise service from Buenos Aires aboard the chartered Orient Queen II, even appearing in port berth reservation logs.

The vessel owner of the Orient Queen II then told Cruise Industry News this was not the case, and they had not chartered the ship out.

Soon after, Alteza changed plans, announcing its intent to start service in February with the former Delphin. That has not come to fruition as the ship continues to sit laid up in Europe.

The company did not return multiple requests for clarification.