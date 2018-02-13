Cruise Industry News 101

Alteza Cruises Faces Launch Troubles

Alteza Cruises Logo

Alteza Cruises will apparently not begin cruise service from Argentina this month.

After announcing start up plans with two different ships, two different planned launch dates and a changing itinerary offering, the company has shut down its social media, disappeared from port berth bookings, and has not returned requests for additional information.

The company was originally set to start in late 2017 with regular year-round cruise service from Buenos Aires aboard the chartered Orient Queen II, even appearing in port berth reservation logs.

The vessel owner of the Orient Queen II then told  Cruise Industry News this was not the case, and they had not chartered the ship out.

Soon after, Alteza changed plans, announcing its intent to start service in February with the former Delphin. That has not come to fruition as the ship continues to sit laid up in Europe.

The company did not return multiple requests for clarification.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Tito's
Cruise Industry News Annual Report