Virgin Voyages to Close Pre Sale Early, Citing Demand

Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson

Virgin Voyages, which is set to start service from Miami in 2020, has closed its pre-sale of stateroom slots early, citing demand in a post on social media.

“Because of all the love we’ve been getting so far, we’re closing our pre-sale access list sooner than planned. So seas this time of love. (Sea what we did there?) Get On The List before it closes on Valentine’s Day,” Virgin said, in a Sunday post on Facebook.

Virgin Voyages opened up pre sales in late 2017, offering potential guests (the company refers to them as “sailors”) the opportunity to book early when sales are opened in exchange for a $500 deposit.

