Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Fred. Olsen Offers Guests Chance to Vote on Port Calls

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Braemar

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar will offer a "Choose Your Cruise" itinerary this spring, sailing 14 nights to the Baltic on May 29 from Southampton. 

Fred. Olsen’s adult guests can "chart the ship’s course" and choose between two ports of call as the ships sails – keeping each destination a mystery, the company said.

Guests can decide between capital cities, or opt to visit little-known – but charming – gems across The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland and Estonia.

Each guest’s ballot is counted and the result is delivered to the captain, who announces the winning choice. There are just two highlights that have been confirmed in advance: an overnight stay in St. Petersburg, Russia and a sailing of the Kiel Canal, which is inaccessible to larger ships due to size restrictions.

Justin Stanton, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“The atmosphere is electric each voting day, and this exciting two-week cruise puts guests firmly in command! ‘You Choose Your Cruise’ creates a holiday made especially for those who love mystery, adventure and the smaller-ship atmosphere of a Fred. Olsen cruise.”

“The first of the difficult destination choices that guests will have to make on board will be between Amsterdam and Rotterdam; both offer a number of attractions, but have a very different feel. Guests’ influence continues from there for the rest of the cruise!

 

April 22, 2018
