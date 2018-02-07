Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Nicko Cruises Launches Road Show in Europe

The World Explorer

Nicko Cruises, which is entering the ocean cruise market with the World Explorer in 2019, has invited its travel agency partners to 10 road show events, scheduled between Feb. 20 and March 1 in Germany.

The road shows will serve as a learning platform for travel partners in understanding Nicko’s new ocean product and their expedition ship, the World Explorer.

The events start with a casual get together and finger food, the cruise line said, followed by a short welcome address and then a presentation of the ship and itineraries.

After the presentation, travel partners can look forward to a full meal and dessert.

Deployment for the ship’s first season in summer 2019 includes Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Baltic, Norway and Iceland and Greenland.

April 22, 2018
