P&O and Cunard Make 2022 Single Use Plastics Commitment

The Queen Victoria is joined by the Oriana in port

P&O Cruises and Cunard have stated an intention to remove single use plastics from the hotel operation on their ships by the end of 2022 as part of their overall environmental compliance plan, according to a statement from Carnival UK.

Carnival UK president Josh Weinstein said: “While we have stringent regulations and procedures onboard our ships for recycling, we need to go to the source of the supply chain to encourage changes to packaging and remove single use plastic products from our hotel operation.

“We are in discussions with our suppliers to try to influence the removal of single use plastic in products such as straws, water bottles and food packaging wherever possible, as well as reviewing our wider sourcing strategy of the most environmentally friendly products across the board.

“Programs such as Blue Planet have shone a light on the impact plastic can have on our seas and it is our responsibility, as an ocean-going cruise line, to take action now, however many hurdles we have to face along the way.

“The ocean is a fundamental part of our business but more importantly its preservation and that of the surrounding shores is critical for our future and that of future generations. We, as well as our guests, have a duty to respect and protect it as part of our wider environmental protection.

“The second XL class ship for P&O Cruises, which is fully powered by LNG and one of the most environmentally advanced ships in the world, and the new Cunard ship will be launched in 2022 so this intention goes even further in our ongoing quest for environmental protection.”

April 22, 2018
