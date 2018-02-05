Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Townsville Prepares for 2018 Cruise Season

Silver Shadow in Townsville

The Port of Townsville in Australia announced it will welcome 19 cruise calls in 2018, with 11 bookings confirmed for 2019 and five for 2020.

The P&O Pacific Eden will complete a mini-turnaround this September as part of a trial program, the port said. 

Earlier this week P&O Cruises Australia confirmed it will return to Townsville in 2019 after recently adding Townsville to its domestic itineraries, the port said, in a statement.

Townsville has paid close attention to the welcome experience, with a new port uniform for staff, free WiFi and new signage. Other recent improvements include shade structures at the pick up area (for taxis), a staff member on site all day to ensure super-quick service, and $5 gift vouchers provided to all passengers.

Townsville City Council also made some changes to the free city shuttle bus service, moving to smaller capacity vehicles to allow better access through the CBD/Strand.

The local market is set for the next cruise call on Feb. 16 with all 25 market stalls booked. The city has introduced a ballot/lottery system so vendors are rotated. 

