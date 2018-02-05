RMS St Helena Set for Final Voyage

The RMS St Helena will depart on her final voyage from St Helena Island on Feb. 10, 2018, according to a prepared statement.

The vessel is only one of two in the world still to carry the title of Royal Mail Ship.

Better known as "the RMS," the ship served St Helena Island from 1990 and will have completed 268 voyages by the time she is decommissioned.

In addition to carrying passengers in comfort, the "working ship" has been a lifeline to St Helena carrying all the Island’s goods and supplies.

British registered and 6,767 gross tonnes, the RMS originally had capacity to carry 126 passengers which was increased to 156 in 2012.

The ship can carry up to 92 standard twenty foot containers, including 17 reefers.