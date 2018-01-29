Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Cartagena, Spain Forecasts 150 Calls in 2018

Freedom of the Seas and Ocean Majesty in Cartagena

The Port of Cartagena in Spain is expecting 150 calls and over 215,000 cruise guests in 2018, essentially matching a record 2017 that saw 236,000 guests on 151 port calls, up 26 percent over 2016, according to a statement.

This year the port is expecting double and triple calls on 24 days. Crediting recent construction work, the port’s pier has been extended to 700 meters, enabling it to handle two large ships at once, with ample staging room for busses and taxis, the port said.

Numerous new shore excursions have also been added for cruise lines, according to the port. Many head to the local Roman Theater. There is a new “Stories with Flavor” tour, giving cruise passengers an opportunity to flavor local Mediterranean cuisine with tapas tastings.

