Cruise Industry Financial Tracking Report Now Available

Cruise Industry Financial Tracking, a new digital report, is now available from Cruise Industry News, breaking down financial metrics for the public cruise companies from 1993 through 2016.

Included in this report:

- 39-page PDF report with key financial earnings data and metrics for public companies from 1993-2016.

- Included: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Star, Royal Olympic, P&O Princess, Regent, American Classical Voyages and Commodore.

- Key metrics include revenue, operating expenses, operating income and net income, as well as those metrics on a per passenger day basis. We also look at EPS, fleets, berths and passenger cruise days.

- Numbers and earnings show key trends, market growth and deliver insightful investment background information.

