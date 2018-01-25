Cruise Industry News 101

Le Laperouse Arrives in Norway for Final Outfitting

Le Lapérouse

Le Laperouse, the first of four new Ponant Explorer-class ships, has arrived at a VARD facility in Norway for final outfitting after moving north from a shipyard in Romania.

The ship hit the water on Dec. 18, 2017 and was towed to Norway. The shipyard in Romania constructed the hull and superstructure, and did significant steel work, while the Norway facility will now take over the final hotel execution. 

Le Lapérouse

Le Lapérouse will launch in June, followed by Le Champlain, set for delivery in autumn 2018. Le Bougainville and Le Dumont-d’Urville will be operational in 2019. All four ships will have capacity for 180 guests and will help drive capacity growth for the French luxury brand, which will have a fleet of nine vessels by the end of 2019. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report