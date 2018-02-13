New Ships to Drive Growth for Saga Cruises

A pair of new 1,000-passenger cruise ships will drive significant capacity growth for Saga Cruises, a niche British brand.

According to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Saga will break its own passenger record come 2020, when the Saga Sapphire sails alongside the Spirit of Adventure and Spirit of Discovery. It’s the first time Saga will have three vessels in service since 2013, when the Ruby, Pearl II and Sapphire made up the brand’s fleet.

The 450-passenger Saga Pearl II departs the fleet in 2019, but is easily covered by two new 1,000-guest ships. Projections show the company increasing capacity by over 100 percent between 2018 and 2021.

