Celebrity Edge Floated Out

The Celebrity Edge has been floated out of her drydock at the STX France shipyard.

“This truly is an exciting moment for our brand,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “The float out process marks a milestone in the building of Celebrity Edge. With exterior construction complete, the amazing STX France team will now turn their attention to bringing all of the meticulously designed venues and transformational staterooms and suites to life.”

The 2,900-passenger ship debuts in November.

April 22, 2018
