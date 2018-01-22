Aurora Expeditions Announces Program for New Ship

Aurora Expedition today launched the full program for its new expedition ship, the Greg Mortimer, and its inaugural 2019-2020 polar season.

The ship is one of up to 10 being built by SunStone Ships in China.

Following Greg Mortimer’s maiden sea voyage to Antarctica in late October 2019, the ship will operate an additional 20 expeditions across the 2019-2020 season with itineraries spanning Antarctica (Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and Falkland Islands) and the Arctic (Svalbard, Franz Josef Land, East Greenland, Jan Mayen, Iceland and Norway).

Robert Halfpenny, Managing Director of Aurora Expeditions, said: "We are delighted to launch the Greg Mortimer program and these exclusive deals – the countdown until the first voyage has well and truly begun! For more than 25 years, we've been driven by the passion to explore, and we've always chosen the best ships to do so. The Greg Mortimer has been purpose-built for adventure and will set a new standard for expedition cruising, while continuing to provide the authentic, small group adventures that we are known for."

The 120-passenger ship is 104-meters long and offers 1A ice-class for its guests, and is being built with X-Bow technology.