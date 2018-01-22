SuperStar Gemini to Serve as Floating Hotel for CNY

Star Cruises will transform SuperStar Gemini into a floating hotel for Chinese New Year, Feb. 7 to 16, at Phoenix Island International Port in Sanya, China.

"As a pioneer of the cruise industry in the Asia Pacific, Star Cruises is committed to developing unique products for travelers in the region. In response to market demands, Star Cruises is now introducing the first-ever Floating Hotel concept in Sanya to provide a unique holiday experience with inclusive dining and entertainment, for a new and exciting way for guests to usher in the Chinese New Year," said Ang Moo Lim, President of Star Cruises.

The ship will also various holiday-themed events, including a candlelight Valentine's Day dinner at sea, lunar new year reunion dinner at sea, world-class arts and magic performances, as well as children's programs, all on a complimentary basis, said the cruise line.

The ship will also offer up its 11 restaurants, which will remain open, as will the full theater and night-life program.

Pricing starts at $78 per night.