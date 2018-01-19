Port Charlottetown Expects Record Cruise Season

The cruise season in Port Charlottetown opens on May 2 with Holland America's Veendam and closes on November 4 with the Silver Wind, with a record 94 calls and 115,000 passengers expected, up 28 percent over a banner 2017.

“These numbers are unprecedented for cruise on the Island and to see the sailing season spread further into the early months and through the summer is a great indication of where this business is going,” said Les Parsons, CEO of the Harbour Authority.

Nine first-time calls are on the books.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth of cruise in our region,” added Corryn Clemence, Business Development Manager at the port. “We have worked diligently with local tourism operators, cruise lines and regional counterparts to put our best foot forward and sell the destination as a must stop port of call. The opportunities this creates to showcase Prince Edward Island as a premier vacation destination and the propensity for passengers to return has a substantial economic impact for the Island.”