Celestyal Pushes into North America

“We are all about the destination being the hero, and weaving that into our entire product proposition,” said Leslie Peden, who was named president of Celestyal Cruises North America late last year.

Peden is driving an expansion of the brand in North America, with an expanding marketing and business development team under him, and more hiring planned.

“We are trying to meet the growing demand,” he added.

Celeystal is responding, with three ships in the Aegean this coming summer, up from two last year as the Crystal will join the Majesty and Olympia.

The season is also being extended, now running from late March to mid November. The next goal is to go year-round.

A week-long “Idyllic Aegean” voyage works well for North American guests, Peden said, as well as shorter three- and four-night port-intensive cruises which are generally packaged into longer vacations by tour operators.

“From a marketing perspective, to the consumer and to the trades, we call heavily on the pillars of our experience, the product onboard being authentic and Greek,” Peden told Cruise Industry News.

The all-inclusive product adds shore excursions and drink packages, which are commissionable items for agents.

“It makes it incredibly trade-friendly,” Peden said.

A new API helps agent partners link into Celestyal’s reservation system, and there is also a refreshed push to help educate partners on the less known destinations in Greece.

Offering what Peden described as tremendous value for money, the company is also dependent on airlift from North America.

“We are seeing really good airlift coming into the market, which makes that whole region far more accessible and incredibly affordable,” he added. “The air options are critical.”