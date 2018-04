One of the most iconic destinations in Greece is pushing its self-imposed daily passenger limit down further as Santorini will limit itself to 8,000 cruise passengers per day in 2018, down from 12,000 in 2017.

Government officials came together to put the cap in place, and have also put in a new scheduling system for cruise ships, hoping to better distribute arrival and departure times.

The island is expecting 439 calls this year, up from 409 in 2017, with more expected for 2019.