Bliss to Homeport in New York for Winter 2019-2020

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line will base its new Norwegian Bliss in New York for the winter 2019-2020 cruise season after her second summer in Alaska, the line announced today.

She will be the largest ship in the market, according to the company, with 18 cruises on offer through early 2020, with itineraries ranging from seven to 14 days.

Ports include Nassau, Castries, St. John’s, Ocho Rios, San Juan, Basseterre, Roatan Bay Islands, Costa Maya, Cozumel, St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Philipsburg, Harvest Caye, and Great Stirrup Cay.

The Norwegian Bliss launches services this summer in Alaska, and will homeport in Miami for winter 2018-2019. 

 

 

 

April 22, 2018
