Gemini Also on FEMA Charter for $10.6 Million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) charter arsenal also includes the M/V Gemini, which has been on loan to the agency since late December.

The charter agreement is for 45 days to house emergency workers, contractors and other groups in the U.S. Virgin Islands following hurricane devastation.

Arriving in late December, the Gemini was chartered at a rate of approximately $10.6 million, according to a source familiar with the contract.

The agreement for the 1,000-passenger ship, which sailed as Celestyal’s Nefeli last year, comes to an end in early February.

FEMA also chartered the Grand Celebration for a price of $25.8 million, and Carnival’s Fascination, for a price just under $75 million.

The Gemini is currently docked in St. Thomas.

With widespread construction work needed across the Virgin Islands, many expect accommodation vessels to continue to serve the needs of relief workers well into the spring.