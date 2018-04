Carnival Cruise Line returned to the island of St. Thomas with a day-long call by the Carnival Glory earlier this week, marking the first Carnival Cruise Line call since hurricanes damaged the island in September.

The visit is the first of dozens of port calls by Carnival ships scheduled this month, according to the cruise line.

Next week, Carnival resumes calls to the island of St. Maarten with a visit by Carnival Sunshine, the company said.