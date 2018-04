Lindblad Expeditons and Ulstein Verft cut steel for a new polar expedition vessel on Jan. 5, 2018 at a ceremony in Ulsteinvik, Norway.

The 126-passenger polar expedition ship is set to join the Lindblad fleet in early 2020.

The steel cutting ceremony was supervised by Janusz Stechly at DNV-GL and yard representatives Ole Osnes Gjerde and Marek Lewczuk.