Celebrity Edge to Debut Early

The construction process of the new and innovative Celebrity Edge is going so well that the Miami-based cruise line is adding a number of new sailings as the ship will make her debut ahead of schedule from STX France.

Celebrity has added four three-night Bahamas aboard the 2,900-passenger ship, scheduled for Nov. 21, Nov. 24, Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, all roundtrip from Port Everglades.

In addition is a new seven-night Western Caribbean sailing on Dec. 9, with calls in Key West, Cozumel, Costa Maya and Grand Cayman.

“Thanks to the amazing work of the STX France shipyard team, the industry-changing Celebrity Edge is now scheduled to arrive much earlier than anticipated, which gave us the opportunity to offer not one, but two maiden voyages,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Both of these maiden voyages, plus the taste of luxury preview sailings, will have all of the festivities one would expect from the launch of such a revolutionary new ship, and now even more guests will have the chance to experience these one-of-a-kind inaugural sailings.”