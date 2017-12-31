Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Ships Gather in Funchal for New Years Eve

Ships in Funchal

Cruise ships are piling up in Funchal (Madeira) for the city's midnight fireworks display to mark the New Year. Ten cruise ships are expected in port, between both the berths and selected anchorage points. Ships from AIDA, TUI, Cunard, Fred. Olsen, P&O, and Cruise and Maritime Voyages are in port. 

Photos: Sergio Ferreira

