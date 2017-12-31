Ships Gather in Funchal for New Years Eve

Cruise ships are piling up in Funchal (Madeira) for the city's midnight fireworks display to mark the New Year. Ten cruise ships are expected in port, between both the berths and selected anchorage points. Ships from AIDA, TUI, Cunard, Fred. Olsen, P&O, and Cruise and Maritime Voyages are in port.



Photos: Sergio Ferreira