Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Balmoral First to Arrive for Funchal New Years

Balmoral

Fred. Olsen's Balmoral was the first to arrive of an expected 10 cruise ships that will welcome in 2018 under a fireworks display in Funchal (Madeira).

The 1987-built Balmoral is showing off a slightly updated livery, fresh off a fourth quarter drydocking in Germany.

Other ships expected in port for the New Years celebration are the AIDAvita, AIDAsol, AIDAprima, Mein Schiff 2, Columbus, Queen Elizabeth, Horizon, Ventura and the Marella Dream.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/18366-balmoral-first-to-arrive-for-funchal-new-years.html#sigProIde3eba6a5fa

Photos: Sergio Ferreira

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report