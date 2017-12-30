Balmoral First to Arrive for Funchal New Years

Fred. Olsen's Balmoral was the first to arrive of an expected 10 cruise ships that will welcome in 2018 under a fireworks display in Funchal (Madeira).

The 1987-built Balmoral is showing off a slightly updated livery, fresh off a fourth quarter drydocking in Germany.

Other ships expected in port for the New Years celebration are the AIDAvita, AIDAsol, AIDAprima, Mein Schiff 2, Columbus, Queen Elizabeth, Horizon, Ventura and the Marella Dream.



Photos: Sergio Ferreira